DENHAM SPRINGS – The Denham Springs City Council tabled a special-use permit for a townhouse development as the Zoning Commission will look at the cost of the units.
Zoning Commission Chairman Fred Banks told the council at its March 11 meeting that the commission held a public hearing on the permit request by Mallard Cove Townhomes LLC.
The permit was sought for a proposed 24-unit townhome development at the corner of Pete’s Highway and Martin Luther King Drive.
Mallard Cove is proposing to sell the units, Banks said, but the cost would be $200,000 each.
The Zoning Commission agreed to form a committee to look at the price tag, Banks said, and meet with the developer. He said it was the Zoning Commission’s recommendation that the council table the item so discussions could be held with neighbors and the developer.
“We will meet – I’m on the committee – and try to come up with something everyone can live with and be affordable,” Banks said.
“We don’t want to discourage residential homes going in,” he added. "But the $200,000 price does not reflect the area."
The challenge that faces the city, Banks said, is “How do we improve the area?”
City building official Rick Foster said townhomes are only allowed in zoning districts R-3 and C1-C3, and in each of the districts, the land use townhouse requires a special-use permit.
