DENHAM SPRINGS – The use of fireworks inside the city limits of Denham Springs may be coming, but on limited basis.
The City Council voted 4-1 to have the city attorney draft a revised ordinance at its Feb. 12 meeting. City Council member Robert Poole asked for the revision to allow fireworks from dusk to 10 p.m. on July 4 and from dusk to midnight on New Year’s Eve.
The sale of fireworks in Denham Springs is legal, but the city ordinance now forbids the use of fireworks inside city limits. Violators face a $100 fine for the first offense and no more than $500 for subsequent offenses.
City Attorney Stephanie Bond Hulett will draft the proposal to be submitted to the council for review. If the council accepts it, a public hearing would be scheduled to make it law.
Voting to authorize the city attorney to draft the proposal were council members Poole, Amber Dugas, Laura Schmitt Smith and Jeff Wesley. Casting the lone opposing vote was Lori Lamm-Williams.
“We sell fireworks to the Denham Springs area, but we don’t allow their discharge in the city,” Poole said. “I’m asking we relax the fireworks ordinance.
“We have a fair amount of fireworks discharged now," he said. “Where I live, I’m exposed to it near the end of the city limits.”
“The noise can’t stop at the city limits,” he added.
Poole said he had not talked to Police Chief Shannon Womack about his proposal. Womack told the council on New Year’s Eve his officers handled eight complaints and issued one misdemeanor summons.
Council member Jeff Wesley said he took an informal poll on his Facebook social media page and it was a “50-50 mix” of people for or against allowing fireworks inside the city limits.
Some people don’t abide by the ordinance now, Wesley said, and more people might try to use fireworks at other times and days if the ordinance is eased.
Smith said she had reservations, calling it a “safety issue.”
“In some areas, homes are close together,” she said, which would create noise closer to neighbors and having firework fall in their yards.
Before fireworks were banned in 2007, Lamm-Williams said the police chief discussed the times and days fireworks would be allowed. When the City Council considered a complete ban, “People came in and supported the ban,” she said.
Wesley added the Fire Department also supported the ban since it was concerned about fire risks.
“All I’m asking is it be reconsidered,” Poole said. “I know one person in particular who will oppose it. I get that. I’m still asking it to be drafted so we can consider it.”
