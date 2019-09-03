DENHAM SPRINGS - A recent Attorney General's opinion, and a subsequent request from the fire department, has the city considering an ordinance to change the way sick and injury leave are handled for firefighters.
At first, firefighter's injury and sick leave were handled the same way as any other salaried employee - based on the Fair Labor Act 7K Plan, which allowed for up to 691 hours (or 28 days) of leave, which were accrued based on per-pay period allotment of hours.
So for every pay period went without injury or sickness, up to 7.4 hours of leave were placed in reservation for any individual employee. City employees faced a tiered system - anyone under six months of employ received 0 sick days, ranging all the way to 7.4 hours per pay period for those who had been employed by the city over 15 years.
That premise was placed into law in 1962, and governed per La. R.S. 33:1995. However, in 2000, then mayor Jim DeLaune received an attorney general's opinion that the city did in fact not have to abide by that rule set due to the population of the city (less than 13,000).
However, a recent attorney general's opinion has overturned that premise (No. 13-0150). Following that, the city did a review of the policy and adopted La. R.S. 33:1995, which will provide 52 weeks of sick or injury leave for any firefighter who experiences those issues without having brought it upon themselves.
"(Leave time) is not limited to a calendar year," City Attorney Stephanie Hulett said. "The 52 weeks begins to run on the first day that an employee takes sick leave.
"It covers all injury and all illness (on and off the job) that was not caused by the firefighter’s negligence or culpable indiscretion."
If necessary, the firefighter will be able to take leave again, immediately, upon returning to work.
"The timer re-sets when the employee returns to work," Hulett explained. "There is no specific amount of time that the employee has to be back at work before he can take leave again under La. R.S. 33:1995."
The introduction sets discussion for the ordinance, and potential adoption, for Tuesday, September 10 meeting of the council.
