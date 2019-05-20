DENHAM SPRINGS -- A lack of a dedicated road fund within the city limits requires the City of Denham Springs to stay ahead of the game.
So, in order to keep up with maintenance, the city applies for Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) grants that require a 20-percent match.
The two newest projects will be Benton Lane and Edgewood Drive. Both are eligible for grant funds through a "connector" program that allows the city to apply for their overlay and installation of covered drainage for local streets that connect state or federal highways.
Most streets in Denham Springs connect state highways, as River Road, 4-H Club Road, Rushing Road, Range Avenue, Hatchell Lane, and U.S. Highway 190 are all state or federal highways.
Cockerham was once a state highway, until the city participated in an overlay-and-trade system where DOTD patched the road, added covered drainage, and installed sidewalks and transferred responsibility to the city for maintenance.
Benton Lane connects U.S. 190 and River Road, while Edgewood connects Range Avenue and Pete's Highway.
Neither street is currently in dire need of repair or maintenance, Mayor Gerard Landry said. The city is just trying to stay ahead of their maintenance schedule.
The timeline and price of the projects are unknown. According to Landry, while the city has their matching funds available - which helps their position - they have to wait and see when "funds will become available."
Once approved, the city will move through the process of hiring an engineering firm to draw up the plans and a construction firm to do the work.
"It could be a six-month process," the mayor said.
