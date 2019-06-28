DENHAM SPRINGS - Before the budget could be approved, all costs had to be considered.
Those costs included a 2% total increase in general liability insurance for buildings, vehicles, and public officials. In real dollars, that 2% change equated to a roughly $9,400 increase.
Physical damage coverage for fire vehicles increased to $25,908 from $24,704, or a 4.9% rise year-over-year. Portable fire equipment insurance jumped from $2,249 to $2,485, or 10.5%. Insuring the three fire station buildings also rose from $11,865 to $15,613.
The fire department will be covered through Blumberg & Associates, who also bid on Auto and General Liability. Their bid was $57,000 lower than the next highest offer from the Louisiana Municipal Association, which offered up a bid of $387,557. Blumberg clocked in at $330,817.
While the city's overall coverage was reduced by 0.4% year-over-year, automobile liability rose almost 33% ($14,300 to $19,069) due to the purchase of new squad cars for the police department, as well as additions of coverage to other department vehicles not previously insured.
Finally, Arthur J. Gallagher was the lone bid for city's building insurance. The city incurred a 14.3% increase, or $60,451 to $66,869 year-over-year, through the company. That includes a $2,500 deductible, or 1% for wind and hail damage.
When asked about multiple bids, city treasurer Michelle Hood said her department keeps all inquiries and quotes from insurance companies. The city then touches base with those agents and companies when they are preparing to advertise for bids to let them know to be on the lookout.
"Sometimes we'll get more, sometimes we only get one," Hood said.
