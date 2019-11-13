DENHAM SPRINGS - It's been a rough time lately for the city with regard to finding willing participants in the bidding process.
Two pieces of equipment, a vacuum truck and a street sweeper, had to be re-issued for an October bidding cycle due to lack of participation. The city requires at least two bidders participate in the process for any procurement scenario where a bid is required.
City Councilman Robert Poole prefers three.
In this case, however, the city took what it could get and approved both purchases. The street sweeper was $161,981 from Covington Sales & Service, with Schwartz Industries falling just behind at $164,297.
The vacuum truck, which is used mainly to clear drain lines, was $267,929 from Capital Freightliner. Covington Sales & Service was the second bidder at $268,657.
Covington Sales & Service was the lone bidder during the first round of advertisements.
Much like those two, however, a bid for a water well must go back out. Operating through Forte & Tablada, the city is working on improving their water well situation on Rushing Road after the Great Flood. FEMA will reimburse for the project, but the electronic equipment which operates the well must be raised, and the well sealed against future floods.
That project received zero bids.
Mayor Gerard Landry said the city will have to return to the drawing board on the project, hoping to receive bids in round 2.
