DENHAM SPRINGS - Use it or lose it.
That's the slogan for millage rates when it comes to rolling forward, which is an allowance for any entity which levies a property tax to increase their rate after a reassessment.
According to Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor's office, the taxable value for property within the city of Denham Springs is $87,402,290. The rate on that property would be rolled from from 3.478 mills to 3.724.
A mill rate is one-tenth of one percent of the taxable value of property, and the city's current rate generates $276,626.50. The roll-forward would increase that revenue to $296,192.38 - a gain of $19,565.88.
The assessor's office uses a 91% collection rate to project revenues.
The public hearing will be June 24th, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the city council chambers. The council will then vote on the measure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.