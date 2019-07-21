DENHAM SPRINGS - Three lots inside the city limits spent over a year on the market as commercial before the listing agent, and the owner, decided to go a different route.
Lots 9, 11, and 13 on Capitol Street (address 228) had been re-zoned to C-2 when Denham Springs updated their Unified Development Code, via the city's Master Plan, to reflect that area of town as a 'development corridor.'
Property on Capitol Street were allowed to continue their current function - residential or commercial - until the property switched hands. The street sits split between the usage now with Randazzo's on the west end, and some small, private businesses on the east end near Range - with residential homes in the middle.
The lots were cleared after the 2016 flood and sub-divided into three, .21 acre tracts. They were listed in May of 2018 for $47,900 each, with the listing expiring in May of 2019.
According to the representing agent, who appeared before the council on July 9, the lots had received no interest at commercial property. However, her office had received double-digit calls asking if they could build a home on any of the properties, she said.
The council approved the re-zoning unanimously, but the lots have not yet been re-listed.
