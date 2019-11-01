DENHAM SPRINGS - The city has scored a victory on drainage.
And, with heavy rains coming frequently in the summer months, residents are excited for the work.
Roughly $100,000, all reimbursed through FEMA, is currently being used for work on concrete drainage channels at Anglican Street and White Oak, which are being replaced.
There was also a collapsed culvert near Weeping Willow, inside the Willows subdivision, which is getting a new lease on life with a replacement culvert as well as catch basins.
Work is nearly complete for both sites, and city officials expect improved drainage in time for the spring storm season.
