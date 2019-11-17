WALKER - Drainage is the topic of the day in Livingston Parish, and the city is no different.
When ditches, culverts, and man-made canals fill up - especially with the large storms affecting the parish today - water attempts to find the path of least resistance.
In many cases, that means filling up sewer lines.
Walker is addressing that problem, head on, which also improves their relationship with the Department of Environmental Quality and Environmental Protection Agency, which dock points for municipalities who do not protect wastewater lines.
To do that, Walker has applied for a $50,000 grant for Sewer Sentry manhole protectors. Their purpose is to control excess storm water flow into, and out of, the wastewater system and to expel gases created within the system over a wide area - as opposed to a few vents located throughout the city.
The $50,000 is not guaranteed, as it is a grant, but according to Chief of Operations Jamie Etheridge, the city has had a good record on grant applications and believes they'll be "pretty successful" on this project.
According to Sewer Sentry's website, savings are realized in:
- Electric costs of pump stations
- Sewer water treatment costs
- Increased life spans of pumps and piping
Sewer Sentry reduces:
- Overflows and smell issues
- Storm water inflows
- Health issues to the public
According to the Sewer Sentry website, each sewer sentry implement takes a two-man crew roughly 20 minutes to install.
For answers to more questions, visit their Frequently Asked Questions page at - http://sewersentry.com/faq/
