WALKER – Home or business owners planning to do repairs needed after the June 6 rain and flood are being reminded by the City of Walker that they may need city permits.
A remodel permit can be obtained from the city Permit Department at 10136 Florida Blvd, according to Jamie Etheridge, city chief of operations.
“There will be no charge for the permit,” Etheridge said.
However, if major changes are being done, additional requirements and permits must be obtained. Inspections will be done upon request.
Tracking the permits will give Walker a chance to see how much damage was caused when 7 inches of rain fell in an hour, Etheridge said.
City Hall got an inch of water.
This information would be helpful if the city seeks state or federal grants, he said.
If the homeowner hires a contractor, the contractor must be licensed with the Louisiana Contracting Board and also licensed with the city.
The contractor should be the one to pull the permit.
If the homeowner chooses to do the work on his or her own home, then they should be the one to get the permit and will be responsible for the work being done.
The city does not perform mold or moisture testing that may be necessary before insulating and closing up of walls.
This service is the responsibility of the homeowner and can be done by the owner or a qualified person.
For more information, contact the city Permit Department at (225) 665-8893.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.