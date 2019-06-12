LIVINGSTON — “Everybody Poops” is the name of a popular children’s book that helps younger people get over their hesitation of going to the bathroom on their own.
It’s also a true statement.
Which is why the parish, with limited funding for sewer treatment, offers new subdivision contractors the option of building their own, self-contained sewer treatment plant in the back of any new development.
But, according to Councilman Garry “Frog” Talbert, many of these plants are not in compliance.
“We’re currently working through a local engineering firm and the parish Department of Public Works to come up with a working list of out-of-compliance plants,” Talbert said.
“I’m told it’s quite a few.”
Talbert intends to bring that list to the parish Ordinance Committee Thursday night to propose a more strict requirement on these individual treatment plants, and more harsh consequences should they operate - and continue to operate - out of compliance.
“We need to create an environment where these contractors aren’t going to dump untreated water in our ditches,” Talbert said. “In the long run citizens will benefit because they’ll have cleaner affluent.”
Talbert’s initial proposal will mirror East Baton Rouge and Ascension’s ordinances regarding stand-alone sewer treatment plants.
Currently, the parish offers contractors a chance to meet certain specifications when installing their stand-alone sewer treatment plants. In many cases, the parish doesn’t offer sewer treatment in the area of the new subdivision, and cannot afford to expand lines at that time.
According to Talbert, most independent plants start off correctly, but wane over time.
After recent debate regarding dirt fill ran for six months, Talbert says he expects this new ordinance to take “several months” and multiple meetings.
“I want to give everyone a chance to say their piece,” Talbert said, “we need to make sure we do this right.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.