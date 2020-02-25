For many public officials, fleet vehicles and personal cars are part of the yearly budget.
However, there is a Louisiana law that stipulates Clerks of Court must approach the local governing body to receive permission to purchase a new vehicle, whether that be for personal or office use.
In this case, that would be the parish council.
However, the council has no say over the clerk's budget and has no liability for the office, should there be an issue. There have been no budgetary issues with the clerk's office through the past three administrators.
Therefore, Clerk of Court Jason Harris has asked Rep. Buddy Mincey Jr. to amend current legislation that exempts certain parish clerks from having to report to governing bodies, including East & West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge, Ascension, Plaquemines, and St. Landry Parishes.
Mincey, in turn, has asked the parish council to submit a resolution showing solidarity with the proposed amendments, which also remove a $19,500 limit on fleet vehicles for the clerk's office.
Clerk of Court Jason Harris was not available for comment, as he is out of the country on vacation.
The council will vote on the matter Thursday, Feb. 27. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the parish council chambers.
