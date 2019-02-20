BATON ROUGE – Four Livingston Parish projects are among 122 that the state Bond Commission is scheduled to sell general obligation bonds to fund on Thursday, Feb. 21.
The stage agency will announce the winning bids on the projects at 10 a.m. at its office in the State Capitol Building to raise $363 million.
The largest parish project is the Comite River Diversion Canal.
The bonds will total $12,041,300 through the state Department of Transportation and Development for planning, rights of way, utilities and construction of the diversion canal.
Three parishes will be affected: Livingston, Ascension, and East Baton Rouge.
The other three Livingston Parish projects and their bond amounts are:
--Springfield water system planning and construction, $711,400.
--Cook Road Extension Economic Development Corridor (Pete’s Highway Frontage Road), $365,900.
--Hungarian Settlement Historical Museum planning and construction, $129,100.
The mandatory redemption of the bonds will be on April 1 in each of the years from 2020 to 2039, depending on the project, according to the notice of sale.
The bonds will be awarded based on the lowest interest rate submitted.
