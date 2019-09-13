DENHAM SPRINGS -- Construction continues on eight commercial projects, while another eight projects are going through the process before construction, according to the monthly report from the Denham Springs Office of Planning & Development.
Construction is continuing on the following four new projects:
• LifeStorage, Denham Springs, 100 Rushing Road.
• Watson Inspection II, 115 NE College St.
• Sac-Au-Lait Center, 2660 Sac Au Lait Blvd.
• Urban Air Adventure Park, 170 Bass Pro Blvd.
Meanwhile, construction continues on interior renovations at Circle K, 790 Cockerham Road, and a tenant expansion at Airborne Extreme, 730 S. Range Ave. Suite 2-B
Construction continues on tenant build-outs at Uno Dos Tacos, 123 Rushing Road, and Fit Blendz, 2660 Sac Au Lait Blvd. Suite A.
Construction also has started at Murphy Oil USA Inc., 910 S. Range Ave., while remodeling has been completed at First United Methodist Church of Denham Springs, 315 Centerville St. NW.
Besides construction, plan reviews have been completed and the projects are ready to be permitted for a tenant buildout at the FedEx Office, 904 S. Range Ave., and new construction at O'Reilly Automotive, 117 Shady Park Plan.
Construction drawings have been reviewed and comments sent to the designers for a tenant build-out at Bonta del Forno, 2660 Sac Au Lait Blvd. Suite C, and new construction at Cornerstone Fellowship Church, 1303 S. River Road.
Construction drawings were submitted for review for a multi-tenant building for Hide Investments, 157 Del Norte, and a four-plex apartment building, 124 Thornton.
A total of seven new businesses were also listed in the report:
• 225 Home Market, 125 N. Range Ave., real estate office.
• Annison Heating & Air Conditioning, 635 Hatchell Lane, HVAC office.
• Faithful Companions is Off the Chain, 2720 S. Range Ave., retail boutique and dog grooming.
• Green Heart Meals, 2350 S. Range Ave., retail pre-packaged meals.
• Legacy Home Loans, 1814 S. Range Ave., mortgage lender.
• The Tutor Learning Center, 315 N. Range Ave., education.
• Wicked Goodness Confections, 2648 S. Range Ave., bakery.
