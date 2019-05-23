LIVINGSTON – Hiring 15 part-time workers this summer and adding a new secretary’s position got the approval of the Athletic/Staff Committee of the Livingston Parish School Board at its meeting on Tuesday, May 21.
The recommendations now go to the full board to be considered at its meeting on Thursday, May 23.
Assistant Superintendent Steve Parrill outlined the summer hiring plans to the committee.
The 15 workers who will be at the Central Office is one less than was hired in 2018, he said. They will be paid $7.25 an hour.
Parrill gave the following breakdown: four in the curriculum department, two in human resources, one in information technology, one in printing, four in the warehouse and three in the transportation department.
“It’s interesting that, historically, we try to hire interns from the Literacy and Technology Center, but we can’t afford them,” Parrill said.
They are finding higher paying jobs elsewhere, he said.
The three working in transportation will be cleaning buses and preparing them for their inspections.
None will be driving buses, “not even across the parking lot,” Parrill said.
In the other request, Human Resources Supervisor Bruce Chaffin asked for a full-time secretary to handle the demands of fingerprinting employees and handling those records.
Three college students were working in human resources doing the work, he said.
“They’ve done a good job, but they’ve gone on to become teachers – one was recently named teacher of the year,” Chaffin said.
The fingerprint section is “becoming more and more essential,” he said.
“We have to have someone in that department full time so we will have consistency,” Chaffin said.
“They will see everyone’s fingerprint report from Louisiana State Police and the FBI. This is sensitive information.”
“We’re in the middle of hiring season right now, so we need help,” Chaffin said.
