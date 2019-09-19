LIVINGSTON – Receiving reports on two committee meetings are the main items on the agenda of the Livingston Parish School Board at its meeting Thursday.
The meeting has been moved up to 4 p.m. from its regular time of 7 p.m. in the conference room at the Central Office in Livingston.
Two board committees met on Tuesday.
Board member Bradley Harris, chairman of the Plant/Site Committee, will deliver its report.
The committee voted to recommend accepting quotes for insurance coverage for liability and property damage, cyberliability and flooding.
The total cost for liability and property would be $1,015,924, an increase of $99,209.
The cost for cyberliability insurance would be $24,658, a decrease of $1,097 from last year, while the cost of flood insurance would be $937,465, a decrease of $18,541.
The committee also voted to recommend spending $225,000 to add additional parking spaces at the Literacy & Technology Center in Walker.
Installation of an information sign at the center also was recommended at a cost of $33,000. The action would be contingent on Southeastern Louisiana University, which shares the center, paying half of the cost.
Board member Kellee Hennessy Dickerson, chairman of the Cost-Saving Initiative Committee, will deliver that panel’s report.
The committee discussed creating a way for board members to be kept informed about work orders in their respective districts and using Career & Technical Education (CTE) students for “in-house media relations services.”
No action was taken on purchase orders and using CTE students for media work was tabled until more information can be provided by Superintendent Joe Murphy.
In other business, the board will consider naming the Denham Springs High School Fieldhouse in honor of Harold “Butch” Wax.
Wax served as a principal, teacher and football coach at the school.
