Two months after opening its doors to students, the new Southside campus will open its doors to the community.
A community celebration for the new Southside campus, a state-of-the-art learning facility that came in the wake of the historic August 2016 flood, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15.
The open house, which is scheduled to start at 10 a.m., will give the community a chance to glimpse what has been called a “mega campus” for two schools most affected by the disastrous flood of more than six years ago, Southside Elementary and Southside Junior High.
The celebration will take place in the shared commons area of the campus, weather permitting. Planned activities include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a presentation by school and elected officials, and a tour of the two schools. Refreshments will be provided.
This will be the community’s first official look at the new campus, which opened in time for the start of the current school year. The original campuses for the Southside schools, once located separately, were wrecked in the August 2016 flood, forcing students and staff to move to temporary facilities for nearly six years.
The opening of the new Southside campus in August came after a near two-year project that began with a groundbreaking ceremony in September 2020. The 185,000-square-foot campus is spread across more than 20 acres on Pete’s Highway and was built to be “more suited to 21st century learning,” according to school leaders.
It features the latest classroom technology, including Newline Panels for interactive discussions, laptop and desk computers, and LED lighting throughout campus.
A band room, gymnasium, multi-purpose room and cafeteria that can be sectioned off for the different grade levels or opened to accommodate large gatherings are located on the rear section of campus. A two-story, glass-walled library occupies the center of the main building, overlooking a large outdoor courtyard.
The Southside schools were the final two to reopen in Livingston Parish after the flood, signaling an official end to the school system’s long rebuild following the worst disaster to ever hit the parish.
The Southside project, at a price tag of around $45 million, was funded mostly with federal dollars.
Community members, former students and faculty, current students, parents and employees are invited to attend the open house.
