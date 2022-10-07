New Southside campus opens for 2022-23 school year

Pictured is a mural inside of the new Southside Junior High, which officially opened to students on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

Two months after opening its doors to students, the new Southside campus will open its doors to the community.

A community celebration for the new Southside campus, a state-of-the-art learning facility that came in the wake of the historic August 2016 flood, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.