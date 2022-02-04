The administrators have seen it. The teachers have seen it. The students have seen it.
On Feb. 12, the community will get the chance to see it.
The Livingston Parish school system will host an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Denham Springs Elementary school, which officially opened its doors in January.
It’ll be the public’s first chance to glimpse the 80,000-square-foot, two-story school building located just outside the Denham Springs Antique Village. The original campus was ravaged during the historic August 2016 flood.
At the end of Thursday’s meeting of the Livingston Parish School Board, Superintendent Joe Murphy invited the public to walk through the new school, the result of a two-year, $16 million project.
A ribbon-cutting for the school’s new playground will be held at 9 a.m., followed by the school’s official ribbon-cutting scheduled at 10 a.m.
The celebration will be held at the school located at 306 N. Range Avenue in Denham Springs, near the intersection of Centerville Street. Along with the ribbon-cutting ceremony, there will be presentations by school and elected officials and ongoing tours of the campus.
“We encourage you to come out and take part in the ceremony [and] tour the school,” Murphy said. “I know some of our students are gonna lead some of those tours. It’s just worth your time and your efforts. Please come out and join us if you have the opportunity.”
The new Denham Springs Elementary School campus opened with the start of second semester classes on Jan. 10. The original campus was substantially damaged in the August 2016 flood, forcing students and staff to move to a temporary campus next to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church until the site was fully reconstructed.
The school was originally slated to open in time for the 2021-22 school year, but multiple obstacles — including natural disasters and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — pushed the opening to January.
The new campus’ historic-looking brick façade is complemented by modern additions, such as classrooms with dry-erase walls, modular seating, natural light, a large cafeteria, a pre-kindergarten area, and a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) lab. There are about 40 classrooms, two computer labs, two intervention rooms, and a library.
Murphy has called it “a model of 21st century learning.”
During the open house, school and district officials will also unveil the “Sarah Scott Early Childhood Wing.” This portion of campus is being named in memory of Sarah Scott, who taught at the school for 47 of her 50 years in the classroom. Scott passed away in January at the age of 76.
