WALKER – Taking the final action on a house that has been condemned could go before the Walker City Council at its meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.
Resolving the issue of the house at 13705 Perkins Lane, owned by George Perkins Jr., has been carried over month-to-month in 2019.
The council followed Mayor Jimmy Watson's recommendation to hold off on final action in July when City Attorney Bobby King was not able to attend the council meeting.
The issue was tabled again in August when Watson reported the city could not contact Perkins about the hearing.
A report submitted in July to the council by building official Nancy Kimble said the house violated the city code on dangerous structures and recommended the house be removed and/or demolished.
The report said an inspection found the deterioration rate as: inside walls, 100 percent; outside walls and flooring, 85 percent; rafters, ceiling joists, and floor joists, 75 percent; and roofing, 40 percent.
Severe termite damage also was found.
Two public hearings also are on the agenda.
The first public hearing is on an ordinance to amend the city budget and add $67,390 to the general fund. The funds will secure a matching grant from the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement for the Police Department.
The funds will cover the costs of joining the National Crime Statistics Exchange (NCS-X).
The Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS), working with the Federal Bureau of Investigaton’s Criminal Justice Information Systems, began the NCS-X in 2012 to generate nationally-representative incident-based data on crimes reported to law enforcement agencies.
The other hearing is on an ordinance to amend the city budget for capital outlay expenses.
Also on the council agenda is scheduling a public hearing on a budget amendment to move funds to pay for relocation of gas lines on Dunn Road and residential expansion on Forrest Delatte Road.
In personnel business, the council will consider the following recommendations from Police Chief David Addison:
• Promote David Sylve to sergeant and Douglas Mincin to corporal.
• Change the status of Justin Ballard from reserve officer to full-time officer.
• Approve hiring Gregory Aydell and Lloyd Andel III as reserve officers.
• Approve hiring Ashley Sibley as dispatcher.
