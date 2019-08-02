DENHAM SPRINGS -- Congressman Garret Graves will be the keynote speaker at the Summer Quarterly Meeting of the Livingston Economic Development Council (LEDC) on Thursday, Aug. 8, at Forrest Grove Plantation.
Check-in begins at 11:30 a.m.
Deadline to order tickets online is 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6. To pay at the door, RSVP to lisa@ledc.net or call (225) 686-3982 by Aug. 6.
The Baton Rouge Republican represents the congressional 6th District, which covers 13 parishes, including Livingston Parish. In 2018, Graves won his third term in office.
Graves is the ranking member for the House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Aviation and the new Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. He also serves on the House Natural Resources Committee.
Last Congress, Graves chaired the Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment and was instrumental in a range of policy actions on rivers, levees, flood protection, and coastal issues.
Garret worked to change federal law to fix the “Duplication of Benefits” roadblock for thousands of 2016 flood victims and secured funding for the Comite River Diversion, West Shore and other flood-protection projects.
The LEDC’s mission is to foster entrepreneurship, recruit new business and industry and assist existing businesses and industry in growth and expansion to improve the quality of life in Livingston Parish.
