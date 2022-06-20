U.S. Rep. Garret Graves visited with local elected officials and community members during a meet-and-greet event hosted by Pipe & Steel Industrial in Denham Springs on Monday, June 20.
Graves represents Louisiana’s Sixth Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. More than 750,000 people live in the 13 parishes Graves represents.
Graves spoke to dozens of people during the event, which was catered by Duke’s Seafood and Steakhouse. It was Graves’ second engagement in Livingston Parish on Monday, following an appearance at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Cook Road extension project.
Multiple local officials attended Graves’ meet-and-greet, including State Rep. Buddy Mincey, State Rep. Valarie Hodges, State Sen. J. Rogers Pope, Livingston Parish Councilman Shane Mack, Livingston Parish Councilman John Wascom, Livingston Parish Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse, Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry, Walker Mayor Jimmy Watson, and Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
