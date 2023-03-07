U.S. Rep. Garret Graves will not run for governor this fall, ending months of speculation that he would enter the upcoming gubernatorial race.
Graves made the announcement in a letter to his supporters Tuesday.
“After much prayerful consideration and hundreds of conversations, it is clear that the best service we can provide to Louisianans and the next governor is by building upon our wins in the U.S. Congress,” Graves said in his letter.
“In the coming days, the field for governor will brighten. And Louisiana will have a generational opportunity to write America’s greatest comeback story.”
Graves’ announcement comes nearly four months after he won his fifth two-year term in Washington in dominating fashion. In a three-person race, Graves secured 80 percent of the vote for Louisiana’s 6th District, which encompasses most of the Baton Rouge area and continues south to Houma.
In his letter, Graves said he was “overwhelmed” by the support he received for a possible governor’s bid. But he said the decision came down to where he feels he can be “most helpful to our citizens.”
“As the proud representative of the nearly 800,000 people I am honored to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives, I am absolutely committed to Louisiana’s future and will work hard to ensure that Louisiana wins the next election this fall,” Graves said.
In his letter, Graves said “Louisiana is at a crossroads” and called the governor’s race “the most consequential in our lifetime.” He lamented that the state — which he said has “more strategic advantages” than other states — continues to grapple with “disadvantages” related to crime, traffic, taxes, insurance, education, flooding, and lost opportunity.
“The next Governor will not succeed by being just a great executive,” he said. “The next Governor must be a leader who unites all the state’s community leaders, our job creators, and elected representatives around a bright, bold vision and plan for the state’s great comeback story — so that we’re all moving in the right direction. All of us.”
The race to replace term-limited Gov. John Bel Edwards has taken shape with the election some seven months away.
Republican candidates include Attorney General Jeff Landry, Treasurer John Schroder, Sen. Sharon Hewitt, and Rep. Richard Nelson. Landry has already locked up the state's Republican Party's endorsement.
So far, Dr. Shawn Wilson, the former secretary for the Department of Transportation and Development, is the only Democrat to enter the race after making his announcement Monday.
