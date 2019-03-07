WALKER -- Work could begin in six months to improve Peak Lane in Walker in a combination local-state-federal project.
The Walker City Council authorized Mayor Jimmy Watson to sign the agreement with the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) and Capital Region Planning Commission.
The project is “on target” to start in September, Watson said.
The work would involve base rehabilitation, road overlay and drainage improvements, according to the resolution approving the agreement.
The project will take four to five months and cost $700,000. Walker must pay 20 percent of the cost, or $140,000.
The other 80 percent -- $560,000 – will come from the federal Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) administered by DOTD.
Peak Lane connects Florida Boulevard, from its intersection with Pendarvis Lane, to Burgess Avenue.
It is a route for traffic from Walker High School on Burgess, and with the anticipated opening of Northshore Technical Community College, also on Burgess, traffic is expected to increase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.