Railroad Avenue, located in the heart of historic downtown Denham Springs, is getting a makeover.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) recently announced that a bid for repairs to Railroad Avenue had been awarded, at a price tag just shy of $440,000.
According to DOTD, the project will involve replacing the roadway and drainage on E. Railroad Avenue, just in front of Train Station Park in the Denham Springs Antique Village. That spot is the site of many community gatherings that are held throughout the year in Livingston Parish’s biggest city.
On Monday, the Denham Springs City Council authorized the mayor to accept a bid from CAPE Construction. The bid was worth approximately $439,927.94.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.