A convicted sex offender was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to incest, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Charles Anthony Johnson Jr., 45, pleaded guilty to incestuous sexual acts before Judge Jeffrey Johnson in 21st Judicial District Court on March 14, District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said in a statement. Assistant District Attorney Greg Murphy prosecuted the case.

