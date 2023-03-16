A convicted sex offender was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to incest, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Charles Anthony Johnson Jr., 45, pleaded guilty to incestuous sexual acts before Judge Jeffrey Johnson in 21st Judicial District Court on March 14, District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said in a statement. Assistant District Attorney Greg Murphy prosecuted the case.
In a statement, Perrilloux said the victim claimed to have suffered abuse in 2022 and confided the abuse to a guardian “within days of the incident.”
But the guardian did not report the abuse since they violated a court order by having the victim in the presence of Johnson, a Tier I registered sex offender who was convicted in 2013 of indecent behavior with juveniles in Baton Rouge.
The victim then reported the abuse to a school guidance counselor who later told the Child Protection Investigation office, leading to an arrest warrant for Johnson. Johnson surrendered to authorities and was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Oct. 17, 2022.
After initially denying all claims, Johnson eventually confessed to “sexually touching” the minor victim, though he alleged it was “mutual,” Perrilloux said.
Johnson will serve 20 years with the department of corrections, without benefits, Perrilloux said. Upon his release, he must register as a sex offender.
