‘Cornerstone of the community’ | Historical marker in Denham Springs remembers goodwill, importance of Osgood couple

Though he knew he was being lied to, William Oscar Osgood played along.
It was during the Great Depression, as economic hardships swept through nearly every corner of the country, when a man kept coming to the Osgood General Merchandise Store to trade his chickens for much-needed goods.
But after each trade, the chickens would be stolen. Then, the man would return with the same chickens to barter another deal.
This scenario played itself out several times, and Osgood quickly realized that the man was stealing the chickens and bringing them back to trade for more goods. But Osgood understood the difficulties people were enduring during this time and kept up the ploy, knowing the man — like so many others during this time — was desperate to survive.
That’s just an example of the goodwill Osgood spread in his community during the first half of the 20th century.
Now, a historical marker stands to keep the memory of it alive.
A new Louisiana historical marker was recently unveiled in Denham Springs to mark Osgood Corner, which served as the center of a thriving community 100 years ago.
The marker, officially unveiled in December, stands where La. 64, La. 1026, and La. 16 intersect.
William Osgood and his wife, Clara Rheams, owned and ran the Osgood General Merchandise Store in Denham Springs for most of the first half of the 20th century until it changed hands in 1943. They were known as pillars of the community who generously helped neighbors get through hard economic times.
That included during the Great Depression, when the Osgoods lost most of their money after the banks failed. Despite facing their own hardships, it is said that William and Clara extended credit liberally and accepted payment in goods rather than cash — such as with the man who repeatedly bartered with his stolen chickens.
It took years for the Osgoods’ influence to wear off: Even after they gave up the store, the area’s polling place was affectionately dubbed “Osgood Corner Precinct” or “Osgood Box,” monikers it would hold for decades.
The marker’s unveiling signaled the end of a year-long project started by Lee Pitre Lynch, William and Clara’s grandaughter, who applied for the historical marker at the urging of her husband, Pat.
Lynch thanked her friend, John Easterly, for researching the written documents as she conducted interviews and worked through the various stages of the long process. After Easterly and Lynch prepared the packet, it went through a review process at the State Office of Tourism followed by a committee from the LSU History Department.
Lynch said she was proud to honor her ancestors who did so much for their community.
“I’m really glad Pat pushed me to apply for this plaque because now I know much more about where I came from and I’m proud of my ancestors,” Lynch said. “And you should be, too. You should use their stories to urge you to take chances and be adventurous.”
Lynch said her husband “pestered me to work on [the historical marker] for several years” before she started, saying she didn’t understand the importance of a small country store until she began talking to people about it.
Through her work on the project, she soon realized just how important the store — and her grandparents — were to the community.
“Without such a store, there would have been no community,” Lynch said.
William and Clara married in 1904 and shortly after bought 65 acres of farmland from Clara’s parents. Together, they had five children, though a boy and girl died early. Their three remaining daughters each earned Master’s degrees at a time when many only obtained high school diplomas.
One of their daughters, Lila, became the first female principal in Livingston Parish, according to Lynch. Another daughter, Myra, was a Louisiana history teacher who made children memorize all parishes in alphabetical order. The third daughter, Lula Lee, became the highest-ranking civil service employee in the state, Lynch said.
“The level of education that those women achieved illustrates the emphasis that was put on education in that family and the drive that each of them had,” Lynch said. “Each woman was outstanding in her own right.”
In addition to farming, William was a deputy sheriff, a position he held until he opened his store at what became known as “Osgood Corner.” He also served on the School Board, writing in one 1942 re-election ad: “I work in my store an average of fifteen hours each day. I have a victory garden that supplies my vegetables and many of my friends. I have my own hogs and chickens that I care for myself.”
Though William was too old to fight in World War II, Lynch said he helped in Victory Bond drives and was an active member of the Office of Price Administration, even receiving a Presidential Certificate of Appreciation.
Locally, William and Clara grew in importance during the Depression, when they extended credit to people who were without jobs. As the only store between Denham Springs and Watson, Osgood General Merchandise Store was important to both communities, and the store kept the goods necessary to the people who lived there.
“You could find anything you needed at the store, including information,” said Vida Rae Smith, who was born in 1930 and lived one block away from the store. “People would come in looking for people's houses, and Uncle Will would be able to tell them how to get there.”
In a 2020 interview, Smith said she was 5 years old when she was allowed to walk to the store with her cousins, a milestone she called “a really big deal.” Smith recalled how Clara “always gave me an extra cookie to eat” and described the Osgoods as “gracious” people whose store served as “a lifeline” for people of all backgrounds.
“The Osgoods were gracious enough to give credit,” Smith said. “Many people lived from paycheck to paycheck, and they let us pay what we could. We needed that credit so we could have something to eat.”
“All in all, the store was the center of the community,” she said later. “It was a lifeline. You could get any information you needed and the necessities of life. That corner became known as Osgood Corner, and it still is today.”
Carrie Webb Smiley, a Denham Springs resident born in 1922, grew up with eight siblings on a farm about one mile away from Osgood General Merchandise Store. In a 2020 interview, she recalled going to the store with her siblings and how “Mrs. Clara and Mr. Will Osgood were always kind.”
“They helped us get what we needed,” Smiley said. “Sometimes, we had a nickel left over to get candy.”
Smiley said the Osgoods always had the essentials for their patrons, and she also recalled that the Osgoods kept “charge accounts,” which was crucial for the local farmers.
“This was especially important to farmers because we didn't have regular salaries coming in,” Smiley said. “A farmer's money came in when we sold crops. That was when we could pay our bills.”
Harvey Tate, William and Clara’s great-nephew, recalled in a letter to Lynch “fond memories” of his trips to the store, saying he’d always buy “a Coke and a Moon Pie” if he had two nickels. He recalled the way William took care of folks when goods had to be rationed during World War II.
“Even now… I have vivid memories of the store and its importance as a cornerstone of the community,” Tate wrote.
