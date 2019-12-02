For those who are new to the situation, it's business as usual.
But for many, hearing the phrase 'the project is on schedule' when referring to the Comite Diversion Canal is almost like a dream.
However, that was the exact report that the Comite Task Force received at the end of October. According to the Department of Transportation and Development as well as the Army Corps of Engineers, the Comite Diversion Canal is still on course to be completed by 2nd quarter of 2021.
According to DOTD, utility relocation is on course to finish by the middle of March, 2020. The main issue continues to be land acquisition, as 58 parcels remain to be purchased by the state, with the intersection of Highway 19 & 64 being the largest portion still not purchased.
Appraisals are still required for most of the purchases according to DOTD.
In order to avoid getting hung up at any one point, both DOTD and the Corps agreed to construct the diversion canal in parts. Anything that might crop up during environmental studies or, say, problems with land acquisition would not hold up the entire project - just part.
The diversion canal grew to a $350 million price point after being in-and-out of the conversation for over three decades. The task force, along with the help of Congressman Garret Graves, pushed the funding of the canal through a variety of funding sources, including direct federal funds.
Comite would have reduced flooding in the Denham Springs area, by conservative estimates, between 1.5 and 2 feet during the Great Flood of 2016.
Next steps include finalizing utility relocation and the construction of bridges for certain highways which will cross the canal. Both entities involved in the construction still anticipate the 18 month timeline for completion.
