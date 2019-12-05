LIVINGSTON - No waivers, subject to drainage impact study and traffic impact study.
That was the statement that was given to the parish council and, on the recommendation of the planning commission, The Reserve at Eden Heights preliminary plat was approved by the parish council.
72 lots are proposed for 22 acres, however the developer has asked for no waivers and will meet setback requirements, a representative said. Also with regard to traffic, the representative said the developer was working with DOTD about traffic impact on the new roundabout.
According to parish councilman Maurice 'Scooter' Keen, who represents the district, he also spoke with the developer and Gravity Drainage District 1.
The subdivision will still have to pass it's drainage and traffic impact study for full clearance from the parish. But, without waivers, the parish council did not have much legislatively to enact, except pass.
Darrell Bennett, representing the Summer Run subdivision which touches Eden Heights on the north, came to express displeasure with the subdivision and lobby against it.
He said his group will be lobbying against the subdivision at the state level as well, with the Department of Transportation and Development.
Bennett held a meeting at Fire Protection District 5 before Thanksgiving to discuss with worried members of the Dunn Road community his issues, and their issues, and Keen attended the meeting. Keen surprised residents by saying that he was not going to oppose the development because it met requirements.
And, he said, the six acre dry retention pond would help with the water situation because it would hold water for a long awhile. Usually
Recently, issues with subdivisions have come up but the council has had their hands tied due to ordinance restrictions. The council had lost litigation in the past due to contesting a subdivision that met all parish ordinances.
Parish Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse (District 7), who introduced the 2013 Master Plan for acceptance and formed the master plan committee, said that zoning would help the council curb too much development in the future.
