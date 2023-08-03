Leaders, residents voice concerns with water company

Pictured is a five-gallon bucket filled with what one Maurepas resident said was the brown water provided by SouthWest Water Company, which provides water to customers in the southeastern portion of the parish. Several leaders and residents voiced concern with the water company's services during the Livingston Parish Council's July 27, 2023, meeting.

 Screen Shot of Action News 17 live stream

Livingston Parish leaders and residents are calling on a water company to improve its quality, services, and customer relations, with one councilman calling the overall service “terrible.”

A representative from SouthWest Water Company was peppered with questions for nearly an hour during the Livingston Parish Council’s July 27 meeting, with residents saying long-standing issues have only worsened since the company began operating in the parish last summer.

