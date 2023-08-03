Livingston Parish leaders and residents are calling on a water company to improve its quality, services, and customer relations, with one councilman calling the overall service “terrible.”
A representative from SouthWest Water Company was peppered with questions for nearly an hour during the Livingston Parish Council’s July 27 meeting, with residents saying long-standing issues have only worsened since the company began operating in the parish last summer.
SouthWest Water Company provides water to customers in the southeastern portion of the parish, specifically those in French Settlement and Maurepas. It also services some customers in Springfield and a few locations in Walker, the representative said.
Most of the complaints centered on discolored water and poor customer service. A few residents even brought water bottles and a five-gallon bucket filled with what they claimed was dark water provided by the company.
District 9 Councilman Randy Delatte, who requested the issues surrounding the water company be discussed during the meeting, expressed frustration with the alleged deterioration of the water system in the last year.
Delatte said he has “pictures and pictures and pictures” of brown or red water from residents, and he noted that he has heard numerous stories of “rude” company representatives when customers have tried to voice complaints.
“We have several problems,” Delatte said.
SouthWest Water Company bought French Settlement Water Company in June 2022, according to Tyler White, superintendent for the local water system. Upon acquisition, the company then spent $2.5 million to improve the water system.
Long-term, the company is working toward installing a new filter system that’ll remove the iron and manganese before it reaches the distribution system, White said. The iron and manganese is what causes the water’s discoloration.
But White called the new filter system “a large undertaking since the approval process takes a long time.” The company’s engineers are working with the Louisiana Department of Health to get approval for the filter system, which he described as “a more efficient way” to remove the iron and manganese.
“I’m not trying to make excuses,” White said. “We’re working on [these issues]. But there are larger projects that take time.”
The company has made smaller improvements to the system, White said, such as replacing pumps on water wells and replacing electrical panels and generators. Other goals are making security upgrades and adding “second booster pumps,” which can be used if other pumps go out. White also said SouthWest has made pipe improvements “so we don’t have pressure issues.”
“All the projects we can do, we have done,” White said.
Despite White’s claims that the company was doing everything it could to resolve the issues, Delatte argued that customers are not getting their money’s worth.
“They’re paying their water bills and they can’t use the product they’re paying for,” he said.
Delatte and others also took issue with the company’s customer service.
“These people pay their bills every day and try to contact the office every day,” Delatte said. “People don’t return calls or are rude on the phone when they do a hold of them.”
Added Councilman Gerald McMorris: “Public service is no good. Help us with that.”
“The customer service will be addressed,” White said in response.
