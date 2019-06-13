LIVINGSTON - A knock at the front door means different things to different people.
For some, it's the arrival of a guest or a chance for conversation. For others, it's a nuisance.
Tonight, the parish ordinance committee looks to start the process of developing a set of rules regarding who can solicit, for what they can solicit, when they can solicit, and where they can solicit.
Parish Councilman Maurice 'Scooter' Keen (District 3) proposed the ordinance and mentioned leaving out political candidates (during the election cycle) and charitable organizations.
Otherwise, the councilman said, they're looking to make sure that the punishment hurts.
"There's the possibility of fines, even jail time," Keen said, "We're going to hammer out all the details in ordinance committee and decide.
"We haven't made any final decisions yet."
Residents in council districts 3 (north and east of Denham Springs) and 7 (Walker area) have raised complaints regarding consistent, unauthorized solicitations.
The City of Denham Springs currently covers unlawful and soliciting without a permit in Section 26-61 of their ordinance code, which reads:
The going in and upon private residences in this city by solicitors, peddlers, hawkers, itinerant merchants, and transient vendors of merchandise, not having been requested or invited to do so by the owners or occupants of such private residences, for the purpose of soliciting orders for the sale of goods, wares and merchandise, and/or for the purpose of disposing of and/or peddling or hawking the same, is hereby declared to be a nuisance and punishable as a misdemeanor.
(Code 1987, § 15:83)
Cross reference— Areas where solicitations unlawful, § 34-6; solicitations upon streets, roadways, rights-of-way, etc., prohibited, § 102-167.
The punishment for which is outlined in section 1-9:
It shall be unlawful for any person to violate or fail to comply with any provision of this Code or commit any act or omission to act declared to be unlawful or a misdemeanor, and where no specific penalty is provided therefor, the violation of any provision of this Code shall be punished by a fine not exceeding $500.00 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 60 days, or by both such fine and imprisonment, within the discretion of the court. Each day any violation of this Code shall continue constitutes a separate offense.
The only solicitations allowed are political in nature, during election season (after qualifying is complete) and non-profit organizations with the appropriate permit.
