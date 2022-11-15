R.C. “Bubba” Harris, who has served Livingston Parish in public office for more than a combined 15 years, has officially resigned from his seat on the Livingston Parish Council, citing his “many health conditions.”
The council accepted Harris’ resignation of his District 5 seat in its Nov. 10 meeting. Erin Sandefur, a resident of the district and a member of the Livingston Parish Library Board of Control, was appointed to the vacant spot until a special election in March.
A 1967 graduate of Denham Springs High School, Harris is a lifelong resident of Denham Springs who served in public office in the 1980s and again in the 2000s. A retired home building contractor, Harris served two terms on the Livingston Parish Police Jury from 1980 through 1988. He has been on the Livingston Parish Council for the last seven years.
Harris was elected to the District 5 seat in 2015, defeating two opponents — incumbent Joan Landry and fellow challenger Jimmy Devall — by claiming 54 percent of the vote. He won reelection in 2019 after running unopposed.
But ongoing health problems have affected Harris for much of this year, which he mentioned in a resignation letter that was read during the meeting. Prior to his resignation, Harris had missed nine of the council’s 20 meetings in 2022, including the previous five.
Livingston Parish Council Chairman Jeff Ard read Harris’ resignation letter during the meeting.
“It has been an honor to serve my community as a councilman of District 5, but I feel that the time has come for me to offer my resignation due to my many health conditions,” read Harris’ letter.
“I appreciate all the opportunities and support I have received from everyone,” the letter continued. “I have truly enjoyed my time on this council and the many things we have accomplished.”
Harris received a standing ovation when Ard finished reading the letter.
Pending formal approval from the Secretary of State, Sandefur will represent District 5, which encompasses the outskirts of Denham Springs, until a special election March 25. Qualifying for that seat will be Jan. 25-27.
Sandefur, who moved to Denham Springs 20 years ago, has been a regular attendee of council meetings this year, having missed only two, she said prior to her appointment.
Earlier this year, she was one of several vocal residents who spoke against massive developments being built on 4H Club Road in Denham Springs. She also runs the “Livingston Parish District 5” Facebook page and is the correspondence secretary for Livingston Parish Republican Women.
Sandefur, a member of the Library Board of Control since 2021, waded into controversial waters over the summer when she proposed the board look at “book content,” a topic that led to packed meetings in July and September.
In the July meeting, Sandefur presented a list of eight titles with content she believed was too sexually “strong” for children. But protesters described it as a veiled attempt to ban books pertaining to sexuality and LGBTQ+ issues.
During Thursday’s meeting, Sandefur thanked the council and Parish President Layton Ricks for “trusting me with the opportunity to serve our great parish.” She also thanked Harris for recommending her to the position.
“I feel honored to be recommended and appointed to this seat,” Sandefur said. “I accept this interim appointment and look forward to what is to come.”
Harris’ term runs through 2023.
