 McHugh David | The News

R.C. “Bubba” Harris, who has served Livingston Parish in public office for more than a combined 15 years, has officially resigned from his seat on the Livingston Parish Council, citing his “many health conditions.”

The council accepted Harris’ resignation of his District 5 seat in its Nov. 10 meeting. Erin Sandefur, a resident of the district and a member of the Livingston Parish Library Board of Control, was appointed to the vacant spot until a special election in March.

