Councilman Jeff Ard will run for parish president this year, the District 1 representative has announced.
Ard, who is entering his eighth year on the Livingston Parish Council, made the announcement Wednesday.
“I am proud to formally announce I will be a candidate for Livingston Parish President,” Ard said in a message to supporters. “After serving eight years on the Livingston Parish Council and two terms [as] Council Chairman I had the opportunity to work with my fellow parish council members and the parish administration to address many important issues in Livingston Parish.
“This experience will allow me to continue to work for the families and businesses in our great parish as the next Livingston Parish President. I humbly ask for your vote, support and prayers.”
A lifelong resident of Livingston Parish, Ard is a graduate of Walker High. He was first elected to the council in 2015 and won re-election in 2019, securing 69 percent and 79 percent of the vote in both races, respectively.
Ard served as chairman of the council in 2022, a role previously held in 2018. He has also served as council co-chairman (2017 and 2021) and has been a member of the finance committee since 2016. He has also served on the ordinance and master plan committees.
Ard’s announcement came weeks after current Parish President Layton Ricks announced he would not seek a fourth term in office once his current term expires this year.
“The growth in Livingston Parish is our biggest asset as well as our biggest challenge,” Ard said in a news release. “As our parish grows, this will continue to put a strain on our infrastructure, education system, law enforcement and just about every other area in our parish.
“That is why it is imperative we have a Parish President with the vision and fortitude to lead Livingston Parish in making decisions where everyone benefits.”
If elected, Ard said he plans to focus on drainage issues, improving infrastructure and traffic flow, and being “accessible and available to hear concerns and suggestions from the citizens of the Parish.”
“We are at a place in time where with the positive direction from the Parish President, Livingston can continue to move forward while keeping our outstanding quality of life,” Ard said.
A registered Republican, Ard serves on the Louisiana Republican Party State Central Committee and the Livingston Republican Parish Executive Committee. He is also an active member of the National Rifle Association (NRA).
Professionally, Ard is the site manager for MMR Group/VEC, where he held the positions of superintendent, supervisor and lead electrician. He is also the owner of JSA Contractors, LLC, and a director of YAFI Adventures, LLC.
Ard and his wife, Tina, have two children and one grandchild.
“For the next four years, our parish will continue to grow,” Ard said. “It is important for the families in Livingston Parish that our Parish President will have the experience and knowledge to lead with good decisions. I am confident that with your vote and support, I can be that Livingston Parish President.”
The election is Saturday, Oct. 14.
