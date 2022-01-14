Councilman Jeff Ard, of District 1, was unanimously elected as chairman of the Livingston Parish Council during its first meeting of 2022 on Thursday, Jan. 13.
Tracy Girlinghouse, of District 7, was selected as vice chair.
Ard, who represents portions of Livingston and Walker, served as vice chair in 2021 and was nominated for the higher post by Randy Delatte, of District 8. There were no other nominations.
Once the vote was recorded, outgoing chairman Garry Talbert, of District 2, shook hands with Ard and handed him the gavel. Ard then took his seat in the middle and led the remainder of the meeting.
A lifelong resident of Livingston Parish, Ard is a graduate of Walker High. He was elected to the council in 2015 and previously served as chairman in 2018 before being succeeded by District 9 Councilman Shane Mack.
Last year, Ard, the brother of Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, served as chairman of the finance committee.
“I want to thank all of y’all for entrusting this seat to me,” Jeff Ard said near the end of the meeting. “I’ll make y’all proud.”
Ard will succeed Talbert, who assumed possession of the gavel from Mack in January 2021.
“You did an exceptional job last year,” Mack told Talbert.
Girlinghouse, another past chairman, was chosen to serve as vice chair after District 4 Councilman John Wascom turned down his own nomination.
