Councilman John Wascom, of District 4, was elected chairman of the Livingston Parish Council during its first meeting of 2023.
But it wasn’t unanimous.
Wascom, who received a nomination from Councilman Randy Delatte, won the position by a 5-4 to narrowly defeat Tracy Girlinghouse, of District 7. Girlinghouse, who was nominated by Garry Talbert, served as co-chair in 2022.
Voting for Wascom were council members Shane Mack, Erin Sandefur, Gerald McMorris, Delatte, and Wascom. Talbert, Maurice Keen, Jeff Ard, and Girlinghouse voted for Girlinghouse.
Delatte received a nomination but declined. He was later voted co-chair by a 5-4 vote.
There was no discussion before or after the vote.
“Tag, you’re it, brother,” outgoing chairman Ard told Wascom while handing him the gavel.
Of all on the council, Wascom, a local businessman, may have the most political experience, having served on a council for nearly 25 years.
Wascom first served on the Denham Springs City Council for 16 years, winning a term in the mid-1990s before winning three more in the 2000s. He was elected to the Livingston Parish Council in 2015 after losing a tight mayoral race to current Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry the year before.
In 2016, Wascom was one of nine newcomers to the parish council, along with current council members Ard (District 1), Talbert (District 2), Keen (District 3), Girlinghouse, and Mack (District 9). He served as the council's chairman that year.
Wascom ran unopposed for the District 4 seat, which covers Denham Springs, in 2019.
Ard, who served as chairman in 2022, expressed appreciation for the chance to hold the post during a trying year. Last year saw much change in Livingston Parish, highlighted by the adoption of new development regulations.
“It was a very interesting year for all of us,” Ard said. “We did a lot of work this year. We went through a lot of things. I did my best to try to take control of the chaos and not get involved in the discussion so I could control the meetings.”
