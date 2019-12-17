Preparation to widen Dunn Road has pushed the project itself back for awhile.
Utility relocation has been a consistent thorn for groups involved in trying to get the project off the ground. Dunn Road is part of three roads - including Forrest Delatte and Buddy Ellis - which will receive funds from the state for widening, overlay, and subsurface drainage.
However, the age of the road and the utilities in the area have required substantial relocation, including major water lines belonging to Ward 2 Water. The district has bid out the relocation, but put that piece of the project on hold for a short time.
Why? According to councilman Maurice 'Scooter' Keen, who represents the area, it's because a new subdivision development was not only approved but has begun construction. Moving the entire water line as the subdivision is being built, and working to tie in, is problematic according to Ward 2.
There's also questions of rights-of-way and servitudes to discover once the subdivisions initial plat is laid out.
In order to make sure that these utility relocation activities can occur, Keen is proposing that development on Dunn be held until both the road is widened and the roundabout at Dunn Road and Lockhart are completed.
The council will vote on a resolution Thursday night for the plan, however resolutions are non-binding so new development could continue to build and be approved if the parish allows it.
Dunn, Forrest Delatte, and Buddy Ellis were announced in March of this year as recipients of state funds to widen, overlay, and add subsurface drainage. While Buddy Ellis will begin work on it's bridge shortly after the first of the year, with Forrest Delatte coming after Buddy Ellis is complete, Dunn has lagged due to the aforementioned delays.
With gas line relocation just being bid out by the City of Walker for Dunn Road, it will still be several months until the widening project begins. The water line relocation has been bid since October.
