LIVINGSTON - It's better to ask for forgiveness, than permission.
That's a phrase parish councilman Maurice 'Scooter' Keen (District 3) is tired of hearing, and at tomorrow night's council meeting hopes to do something about it.
Item number 20 on the parish council agenda is an introduction of an ordinance that would establish guidelines, and punishments, for any process wherein a person, or company, applied for with false information or misrepresentation of their project.
"We keep hearing 'oh that's just good ole Livingston Parish politics,'" Keen said, "and I'm sick of it."
Keen said that this journey began near the beginning of his term, trying to deal with some who signed permits for 'sheds' but usually ended up with something... bigger.
"Anything that's going on currently doesn't matter," Keen said, "we're out of the game anyway. This gives us some leverage."
While the councilman is wavering on charging a fine, as sometimes the problem was caused in the permitting department, he did say that - should the ordinance be passed in the form he's after - any projects caught would be issued a 'cease and desist' order and have to start from the beginning of the commercial permit process.
"This may make some people mad, I'm not sure, but it's protection," Keen explained, "it protects the council, the permitting department, and the Parish President."
It also will protect the parish.. Drawings and measurements will help with required rough in and final inspections
