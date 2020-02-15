The Convention and Visitor's Bureau is responsible for promoting tourism in Livingston Parish, as well as running the 'Welcome to Livingston Parish' office located between Albany and Springfield on I-12.
A board of seven parish council appointees come together with the director and his staff to determine the activities for the CVB during the year, including establishing a budget and approving grant funding to specifically promote certain events.
The CVB's budget currently shows revenues - both tax and federal - of just over $600,000, with a budget spillover of $125,000 in the green, leaving $1,025,000 in the bank. The CVB has four employees, including Director Eric Edwards, as well as Assistant Director Jonathan 'JT' Taylor as well as two part time office employees.
Tourism dollars are mostly gathered through a hotel-motel tax, that tallies three cents on the dollar.
However, that figure of 'seven' board members falls shy of the total number of parish councilmen, 'nine.'
And two of those councilmen believe they should have appointees, considering the tourist destinations they have in the district.
Garry 'Frog' Talbert of District 2 (Watson) and Maurice 'Scooter' Keen of District 3 (parts of south Watson and northern Denham Springs) believe that they, too, should have appointments to the board that are not currently available.
At the most recent council meeting, Talbert expressed that desire and listed reasons for the two men to have appointees. Talbert began with Keen, whose district contains PARDS' North Park facility, as well as the recently purchased golf course 'Pines at North Park.'
Talbert said that Watson's recreation district had their own large park, 'perfectly capable" of hosting a variety of tournaments for both soccer and baseball & softball, as well as Tiki Tubing.
Outside of Bass Pro Shops in Denham Springs, Tiki Tubing is one of the largest, consistent tourist attractions in Livingston Parish according to the CVB - bringing in Amite tubers from as far away as Lafayette, New Orleans, and southern Mississippi.
However, expanding the board would require legislative action, which also requires a local legislator to use one of their allotment of five bills per session. Talbert said he would reach out to the local delegation to see if anyone would be interested in sponsoring a bill to expand the board either this year or next.
Director Edwards visited the council meeting and said that he was not opposed to expanding the board to nine members, although he was not sure how close the board would represent the parish council as it was based on population he believed.
Edwards also added that he was not opposed to expanding the board as long as the councilmen appointed members who were active and willing to participate.
"Based on our records, we've never had to skip a meeting due to lack of a quorum," Edwards explained, "I want people that are proud of this parish and want to participate."
Edwards recently visited the Master Plan Committee to push a civic center for Livingston Parish, which he figures would cost $50 million and take $500,000 a year to maintain. Edwards said the CVB is unable to collect enough money for such a venture on its own, but grant funding is available.
