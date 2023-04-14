Councilwoman Erin Sandefur, who won a heated two-person race in a special election last month, was officially sworn into office during the Livingston Parish Council’s April 13 meeting.
Sandefur, who represents District 5, was sworn in by Denham Springs Judge Jerry Denton. Her son, Jimbo, held the Bible she placed her hand on.
"I swore an oath, before God, to serve the people," Sandefur said on social media. "Thank you once again to District 5 for giving me the opportunity."
A former small business owner and stay-at-home mom, Sandefur has served on the council since last fall, when former Councilman Bubba Harris resigned due to health reasons. Harris picked Sandefur — who as a regular citizen attended all but two meetings in 2022 — as his replacement until a special election in March.
The voters of District 5, which covers the area south of the city limits of Denham Springs, stuck with Harris’ decision and overwhelmingly voted for Sandefur during the March 25 election. Facing challenger Adam Cutrer in a race that grew contentious, Sandefur picked up two-thirds of the vote on a whopping 27 percent turnout — a high figure for a spring election.
During her campaign, Sandefur, who has been outspoken against the wave of massive developments coming to the parish, pledged to address the parish’s drainage issues, preserve its wetlands and waterways, and improve infrastructure.
Prior to becoming a council member, Sandefur served on the Library Board of Control and was the member who proposed the board “look into” children's books that may contain sexually explicit material, sparking a months-long debate.
Sandefur will complete Harris’ term in the District 5 seat that runs through 2023. She previously told The News she plans to run for the next four-year cycle in the fall, saying she wants to serve her district “for many years to come.”
