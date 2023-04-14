Councilwoman Erin Sandefur, who won a heated two-person race in a special election last month, was officially sworn into office during the Livingston Parish Council’s April 13 meeting.

Sandefur, who represents District 5, was sworn in by Denham Springs Judge Jerry Denton. Her son, Jimbo, held the Bible she placed her hand on.

