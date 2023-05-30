 Skip to main content
Country music legend Randy Travis gets biggest cheers of weekend-long music festival

Randy Travis at Cajun Country Jam 2023

Country music icon Randy Travis waves at the crowd during the Cajun Country Jam at North Park in Denham Springs, Louisiana, on Saturday, May 27, 2023. During the festival, Travis was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.

 Jonathan Mailhes | The News

Tears streamed down Allison Kuhn’s face as she stared at the T-shirt, though she was careful to not touch the fresh autograph.

Clutching the white shirt embroidered with the phrase “Forever and Ever, Amen,” Kuhn’s eyes focused on the two words, a signature, above the left shoulder.

Randy Travis at Cajun Country Jam 2023

Allison Kuhn, of Ascension Parish, is wearing a Randy Travis T-shirt while holding up another that reads, "Forever and Ever, Amen," the title of one of Travis' most iconic songs, during the Cajun Country Jam Memorial Day Festival in Denham Springs, Louisiana, on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Travis later signed the T-shirt for Kuhn, who said she joined a Randy Travis fan club when she was 6 years old. Kuhn said she plans to frame the autographed shirt.
Randy Travis at Cajun Country Jam 2023

Mary Davis, left, her her husband, country music superstar Randy Travis, after he was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame during the Cajun Country Jam at North Park in Denham Springs, Louisiana, on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Randy Travis at Cajun Country Jam 2023

Marty Raybon, singer for the band Shenandoah, right, sings to the crowd after country music superstar Randy Travis was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame during the Cajun Country Jam at North Park in Denham Springs, Louisiana, on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

