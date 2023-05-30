Country music legend Randy Travis gets biggest cheers of weekend-long music festival

Country music icon Randy Travis waves at the crowd during the Cajun Country Jam at North Park in Denham Springs, Louisiana, on Saturday, May 27, 2023. During the festival, Travis was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.
Mary Davis, left, her her husband, country music superstar Randy Travis, after he was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame during the Cajun Country Jam at North Park in Denham Springs, Louisiana, on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Marty Raybon, singer for the band Shenandoah, right, sings to the crowd after country music superstar Randy Travis was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame during the Cajun Country Jam at North Park in Denham Springs, Louisiana, on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Allison Kuhn, of Ascension Parish, is wearing a Randy Travis T-shirt while holding up another that reads, "Forever and Ever, Amen," the title of one of Travis' most iconic songs, during the Cajun Country Jam Memorial Day Festival in Denham Springs, Louisiana, on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Travis later signed the T-shirt for Kuhn, who said she joined a Randy Travis fan club when she was 6 years old. Kuhn said she plans to frame the autographed shirt.
Tears streamed down Allison Kuhn’s face as she stared at the T-shirt, though she was careful to not touch the fresh autograph.
Clutching the white shirt embroidered with the phrase “Forever and Ever, Amen,” Kuhn’s eyes focused on the two words, a signature, above the left shoulder.
Randy Travis.
For the Prairieville resident — who joined a Randy Travis fan club when she was 6 years old — this moment was a lifetime in the making.
“I’m holding onto this forever,” she said, still in disbelief.
Kuhn was one of thousands of people who came to witness country music legend Randy Travis’ honorary induction into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, the highlight of the Cajun Country Jam’s two-day Memorial Day Festival at North Park in Denham Springs.
Dubbed the “biggest concert in Livingston Parish history,” the weekend-long showcase featured around a dozen country music artists, headlined by Travis Tritt and Scotty McCreery. Other nationally-known performers were Shenandoah and Mitchell Tenpenny, and some of the local artists included the Chase Tyler Band, Kendall Shaffer, Konner James, Abby Leigh, Ben Ragsdale, Tyler Braden, and Bear Bailey.
But the most raucous cheers were saved for the man who never sang.
One of country music’s biggest stars of all-time, Travis has recorded 20 studio albums and charted more than 50 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including 16 that reached the No. 1 position. His lifetime album sales exceed 25 million,
Inducted in 2016 into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Travis’ trophy case includes seven Grammy Awards, 11 Academy of Country Music statuettes, 10 American Music Awards, two People’s Choice awards, seven Music City News awards, eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association and five Country Music Association honors.
And now, he’s in the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.
“Let’s hear it for Randy Travis — the legend,” said local radio personality and Cajun Country Jam producer Scott Innes, drawing a deafening applause from the crowd.
The 64-year-old Travis, who suffered a massive stroke in 2013, was unable to perform at the festival, but that didn’t stop an adoring crowd from chanting his name when he came on stage. Wearing a white button-down, black slacks, and a pair of sunglasses, the country music icon smiled wide as fans screamed, waving at them as they recorded him with their smartphones.
“We love you, Randy,” shouted one woman, drawing a big grin from Travis.
Though he couldn’t sing himself, fans were able to enjoy several of Travis’ hit songs. James Dupré, who performs as Travis’ “ghost singer,” sang Travis’ 1986 chart-topper “Diggin’ Up Bones,” accompanied by members of the Kendall Shaffer Band.
Dupré and the band then performed “Three Wooden Crosses,” Travis’ last No. 1 song that hit airwaves in 2002. That song was later named Song of the Year by the Country Music Association and the Gospel Music Association.
Following the music, Mike Shepherd, president of the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, then presented the honorary plaque, which featured multiple photos of Travis as well as a proclamation signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Fellow inductee Debbie Traylor held the large framed plaque high for the crowd to see, leading to more chants of “Randy!”
During the presentation, Shepherd explained the reasoning behind Travis’ honorary induction, saying his career actually started in the Bayou State.
“His first records were recorded in Shreveport, Louisiana, and the rest is history,” Shepherd said.
“I am very happy to induct Randy into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame,” he added later. “He deserves it.”
Travis also received a gold trophy from Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, who was able to draw a big laugh from the country music icon.
“I told him that wouldn’t get him out of jail,” Ard recalled later.
Travis’ wife Mary Davis joined him on stage and thanked the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame for the honor. She also noted that one of the last things Travis did before suffering the life-threatening stoke was film a movie in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana.
“Being in the hall of fame means you did something right along the line,” she said. “He had a lot of memories in Louisiana and to be in the hall of fame is an honor. Y’all keep carrying his music.”
Travis and Mary returned to the stage later that evening for a rendition of his song “Forever and Ever, Amen,” performed by Shenandoah singer Marty Raybon. At the end of the song, Raybon held the microphone in front of Travis for him to sing the final “amen,” a moment that drew the loudest cheers of the night.
Raybon later recalled the band doing 70 shows with Travis as the headliner, saying it sparked their careers.
“If he didn’t have us we don’t know what would’ve happened,” Raybon said. “He certainly launched us.”
Near the stage for Travis’ entire time in the spotlight was Kuhn, who was wearing a black “I Love Randy” T-shirt as she and others sang the words to the singer's hit songs.
Once Travis left the stage, Kuhn was approached by a staffer who said Mary Davis saw her in the crowd. The staffer then asked for the white T-shirt Kuhn had brought with her.
“She saw me and said he was going to sign it,” Kuhn said. “I couldn't believe it.”
Minutes later, she was holding a shirt bearing Travis’ signature, a moment that became more emotional when she thought of her brother, another die-hard Travis fan. Her brother passed away three years ago, and they had always talked about seeing the singer in-person.
