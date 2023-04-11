Crumbl Cookies opening in Livingston Parish

Crumbl Cookies, a fast-growing chain that operates hundreds of bakeries across the country, is building a new location in the Juban Crossing Shopping Center in Livingston Parish.

 David Gray | The News

Livingston Parish’s busiest shopping center is about to get sweeter. 

