Livingston Parish’s busiest shopping center is about to get sweeter.
Crumbl Cookies, a fast-growing chain that operates hundreds of bakeries across the country, is coming to he Juban Crossing Shopping Center, located just north of the Juban Road/Interstate-12 intersection.
This will be the company’s 10th location in Louisiana, with other bakeries in Baton Rouge, Metairie, Slidell, Houma, Covington, Bossier City, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and Lafayette. It is the first location in Livingston Parish.
After opening its first location in Utah in 2017, Crumbl Cookies has expanded to more than 600 bakeries in 47 states nationwide and is the “fastest growing cookie company in the nation,” according to its website.
The national cookie franchise is known for its pink boxes and rotating menu that features six new flavors each week.
