BATON ROUGE – Dakota Theriot confessed to investigators that he killed three people in Livingston Parish and his parents in Ascension Parish, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said Jan. 29 in a joint news conference with Ascension Sheriff Bobby Webre.
Autopsies on the three Livingston Parish victims – Billy Ernest, 43, Summer Ernest, 20, and Tanner Ernest, 17 – revealed that all three died from single gunshot wounds to the head, Ard said in the conference at the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association.
Ard declined to give details on the 7-year-old and 1-year-old, whom were both unharmed in the Walker shooting.
Theriot, 21, used a handgun he stole from his father, Keith Theriot, according to Ard.
After he fled from Walker in a truck stolen from Billy Ernest, Dakota Theriot drove approximately 25 miles to Gonzales, where he allegedly used the same firearm to kill his father and mother, Evelyn Theriot. Theriot had been living with the Ernests after his parents asked him to move away from the Gonzales home.
The autopsies have not yet been performed on the Ascension Parish victims, Webre said.
Motives remain unclear in all five murders.
“We may never know why he did it,” Ard said.
“We know we’re dealing with a monster,” Webre concluded.
Theriot had lived with the Ernest family for a few weeks after his parents asked him to leave. Ard did not have details of what Theriot did the night before the shooting.
“We know Theriot had been with the Ernest family two weeks, and he even rode with Billy to bring his wife to work,” Ard said.
Theriot killed the three when they returned home.
He will face five counts of first-degree murder – three in Livingston, two in Ascension.
Webre said the alleged killer will be sent directly to Ascension Parish upon extradition, where he will be charged with the two murders. He will then be transported to Livingston Parish for the other three charges and will be held in custody at the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
Deputies from Richmond County Sheriff Office arrested Theriot in Warsaw, Va., around 7 a.m. EST Sunday, just as he pulled into his grandmother’s driveway.
His grandmother sought refuge in an area hotel out of fear for her safety after she heard reports on the shooting spree, Richmond County Sheriff Steven Smith said shortly after Theriot’s arrest.
Detectives from Ascension and Livingston parishes traveled to Virginia, where they conducted interviews and gathered evidence.
Neither Ard nor Webre could draw a conclusion on whether Theriot had previously planned to make the trip to Virginia.
Extradition to Louisiana could come as soon as Friday or Saturday if he does not contest it, Webre said.
