The 21st Judicial District Court is moving through cases as fast as they can.
But docket overload and attorney schedules have caused long delays in between court appearances for several high-profile cases. Dakota Theriot - accused of murdering his room mates in Walker, parents in Ascension Parish, and then fleeing to Virginia before being captured - is no different.
After returning to court in Aug., 2019, Theriot appeared again on Monday, Jan. 6 for the filing of initial motions by his attorneys Elliot Brown and Christine Lehmann.
Kurt Wall and Zack Daniels, assistant District Attorneys, represented the state.
The court granted all of the defense's motions, which included the following:
- Motion of discovery (access to all supplementary documentation in a case)
- Motion of access to physical evidence
- Motion of discovery of all Brady material (access to information that my be suppressed by the prosecution)
- Motion for written confirmation into the state's investigation as to whether Brady material exists
- Several motions regarding prior acts of the defendant, and personal actions in the past that cannot be used against him for this specific event
- Motion to inspect video evidence submitted to Crime Stoppers was continued to March
After the motions were filed, the defense requested a court date of Mar. 17, 2020 for discussion of motions and a grand jury.
The next available date for a jury trial, that matched with Theriot's defense, was Aug. 10, 2020. The court approved that date, tentatively, should any issues arise.
