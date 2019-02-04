GONZALES – The man accused of killing three people in Livingston Parish and another two in Ascension Parish was denied bond at a hearing Monday on first-degree murder charges of his father Keith and mother, Evelyn.
Bond was still set at $125,000 in 23rd Judicial District Court on Dakota Theriot, 21, for the charges of home invasion and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.
The denial of bond on murder charges supersedes the home invasion and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments, so Theriot will remain in custody.
Theriot is also accused of shooting Billy Ernest, 43, his daughter, Summer Ernest, 20, and his son, Tanner Ernest, 17, at their mobile home on Courtney Road near Walker on the morning of Jan. 26.
Theriot allegedly used a gun he stole from his father to commit all five murders.
He then fled to Richmond County Va., where he was arrested in the early hours of Jan. 27. He waived extradition Jan. 31 and was flown back to Louisiana 12 hours later.
Theriot was transferred to Livingston Parish Monday morning according to the Livingston Parish Detention Center inmate records, where he will be charged with first-degree murder for the shootings of the Billy, Summer, and Tanner Ernest.
