RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. -- Dakota Theriot, accused of five murders during a shooting spree Jan 26, waived extradition today in a county court.
CBS affiliate WTVR in Richmond, Va. posted the first report, which was confirmed shortly thereafter by Allison Hudson, spokesperson for Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre.
Theriot, 21, will return to Louisiana this weekend. He will be charged with five counts of first-degree murder for killing Billy Ernest, 43; daughter Summer Ernest, 20; and Tanner Ernest, 17 on Courtney Road, near Walker. He then stole Billy Ernest's Dodge pickup and drove to Gonzales, where he shot and killed Keith and Elizabeth Theriot.
Theriot confessed to investigators earlier this week that he committed all five murders, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a press conference along with Webre on Jan. 29.
He is expected to return to Louisiana as early as Saturday or Sunday. Once he arrives, he will be charged in Ascension on the two counts of murder.
Authorities will then transfer him to Livingston Parish, where he will be charged with three additional counts of first-degree murder. He will be held in custody without bond at the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
More details will follow.
