The deadline for survivors of Hurricane Ida to apply for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is less than two weeks away, and so far, nearly $1 billion in grants has been approved.
Hurricane Ida pummeled southeast Louisiana on Aug. 29, making landfall as one of the strongest to ever hit the state. After striking near Port Fourchon in Lafourche Parish, Ida shifted slightly to the east and moved upward through Livingston Parish, with the eye of the storm passing near the Town of Livingston.
At the request of Gov. John Bel Edwards, President Joe Biden granted a major disaster declaration for Louisiana, paving the way for federal assistance in several southeast parishes, including Livingston Parish.
The original deadline to apply for assistance was Oct. 28, but that was ultimately pushed back to Monday, Nov. 29.
FEMA assistance for individuals and families affected by Hurricane Ida can cover rental assistance, temporary housing, home repairs, personal property losses, and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.
As of Nov. 16, FEMA said it has approved more than 547,000 applications for individual and household assistance grants, totaling nearly $986 million.
In Livingston Parish, more than 20,000 registrations have been approved, totaling more than $31.7 million, according to figures provided by FEMA.
Here’s how that compares to other nearby parishes.
Livingston Parish
Individual & Household Assistance Grants - $31,726,275.76
Approved Registrations - 20,887
East Baton Rouge Parish
Individual & Household Assistance Grants - $47,983,810.02
Approved Registrations - 48,343
West Baton Rouge Parish
Individual & Household Assistance Grants - $1,821,542.18
Approved Registrations - 1,767
Tangipahoa Parish
Individual & Household Assistance Grants - $63,299,045.34
Approved Registrations - 33,327
Ascension Parish
Individual & Household Assistance Grants - $22,069,548.10
Approved Registrations - 16,177
St. Helena Parish
Individual & Household Assistance Grants - $7,533,193.71
Approved Registrations - 3,047
Washington Parish
Individual & Household Assistance Grants - $9,528,348.68
Approved Registrations - 6,423
St. Tammany Parish
Individual & Household Assistance Grants - $49,428,809.93
Approved Registrations - 43,256
Survivors still have time to apply for FEMA assistance, and the fastest way is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585. Phone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. (Central time) seven days a week.
Individuals can also visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply and meet with FEMA specialists in person. To locate a center near you, check the FEMA app or visit FEMA.gov/DRC.
The U.S. Small Business Administration’s deadline to apply for an SBA disaster loan has also been extended to Nov. 29. SBA representatives are available at disaster recovery centers, and businesses and residents can also visit www.SBA.gov/disaster, call SBA’s customer service center at 800-877-8339 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for information or to apply.
For the latest information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. People can also follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.
