DENHAM SPRINGS – The deadline is today to nominate a Livingston Parish young professional who lives, works and or volunteers in the parish for the “Livingston Future 5” award.
The deadline to nominate a candidate is 11:59 p.m. Thursday, July 11, according to the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce.
For more information on the awards or Livingston Young Professionals, visit the Chamber’s website, www.livingstonparishchamber.org, or (225) 665-8155.
The awards will be presented to five recipients at the Livingston Young Professionals Annual Meeting on July 30.
Livingston Young Professionals (LYP) is a program of the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, formed in 2015 for young professionals living, working or volunteering in Livingston Parish.
Chamber CEO/President April Wehrs said the awards will be presented to five young professionals, ages 21-40, who are growing and excelling in their prospective field and plan to involve and engage young professionals in advancing causes, community issues, governmental relationship and free enterprise.
Candidates must live, work or volunteer in Livingston Parish and be between the ages of 21 and 40 at the time of the application.
From the five winners, the Livingston Young Professional of the Year will be named.
Nominations are open and will be accepted from any individual with an interest in Livingston Parish. Nomination forms for the award are online on the chamber’s website.
Nominees then must complete an application detailing their involvement in the areas of concentration.
