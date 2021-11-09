The person charged with overseeing Livingston Parish’s debris cleanup following Hurricane Ida said he was “disappointed” at the criticism he has received in recent weeks, saying his office has “done well” as pickup exceeds 1 million cubic yards of debris.
Mark Harrell, of the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP), addressed backlash from a few members of the Livingston Parish Council, who have asked for “more information” in the massive cleaning effort.
“There is a method to the madness, there really is,” Harrell said. “We’ve tried to service everybody as quickly as we can, but there’s so much debris. It’s just gonna take a little bit longer to do it.”
Debris pickup has been ongoing since early September, shortly after Hurricane Ida hit southeast Louisiana, shifted east, and moved straight through Livingston Parish. Cleanup is occurring on every parish-owned road by the parish debris contractor Ceres Environmental, which has assisted the parish in debris cleanup for several years, including after the historic 2016 flood.
For those who live on state roads within the parish, their debris is being picked up by the Department of Transportation and Development’s (DOTD) contractor. Likewise, the City of Denham Springs has its own debris contact with Ceres within city limits.
Harrell said the parish has topped 1 million cubic yards of debris pickup, the vast majority being vegetative debris. To date, trucks have made 18,105 loads to Woodside Landfill, the only debris dump-off point in the parish. Harrell said the reason for not making temporary dump-off sites is because “it adds money.”
During the meeting, Harrell took issue with the way the parish’s cleanup effort has been portrayed in recent weeks. Most of his remarks were directed at Councilman Randy Delatte, of District 8, who has decried the slow progress being made in his district.
Delatte referenced the many calls his constituents have made to him regarding debris pickup, saying “it’s more than just vegetation... [and] debris from somebody’s shed.” He also questioned why there isn't a number for people to call with questions and why there aren't online resources detailing what areas have and have not been picked up.
Delatte said his chief complaint and “the common denominator” for all complaints he has received is “a lack of information” from Harrell and others.
“When I call you… I’m not asking you to go out there and do that,” Delatte said to Harrell. “I’m asking the same questions I’ve asked every time — I’m asking for information. People want information. They wouldn’t have to call me, you or anybody else if they had a number for somebody with information. That’s what it’s about.”
In response, Harrell rattled off the times council members have called to alert him of areas in need of cleaning, saying he can pinpoint dates and times those addresses have been serviced.
Harrell said the goal from the beginning has been to go to the “hardest-hit, biggest piles we could get” within the 45-day period covered fully by federal funding, citing that as the reason some places have been missed.
Additionally, some piles weren’t taken away because they contained both vegetative and construction debris, which Harrell said makes them ineligible for pickup.
“Yeah, you’re gonna have some complaints. You really are,” Harrell said. “You can’t please everybody. There’s still a lot of debris out there. We’ve gotten a lot of debris up. But we do have control of it and we’re trying to do the best we can, the most efficient way that we can.”
Harrell said debris pickup will pause Nov. 20 - Dec. 5, by which time he hopes all roads done will have been passed once and most twice. Pickup will then be scheduled to resume Dec. 6 for the final pass. At that point, Harrell said a number will be provided to the public to call in with any missed areas.
“When we come back, they can call in, we’ll log everything down, and we’ll pick everything up,” Harrell said.
Harrell also reminded council members that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has decided against funding waterway debris cleanup, which now forces the parish to turn to the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
Harrell said his team is already working with the congressional staff to try to get the funding, though it may not arrive for a year or possibly longer.
“Unfortunately, it’s a sit-and-wait on Congress,” Harrell said.
