LIVINGSTON - More information is needed, according to the parish council.
A motion by parish Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse (District 7), seconded by Jeff Ard, deferred the issue of commercial property in Watson located at 38018 LA Highway 16 until the next parish council meeting on Thursday, August 8.
The motion pulled a 7-1 vote, councilman Garry 'Frog' Talbert was the lone dissenter. Talbert represents district 2, where the commercial building is located.
Talbert's issue with the situation is he feels that the voice of Watson citizens is lost in the process. There are ordinances in place, Talbert said, to make sure that citizens get a voice in the placing of new commercial buildings.
Commercial buildings are required to have initial site plans and plats submitted to the parish, wherein they go through planning and zoning, then by approval of the council dependent upon the recommendation of the planning commission.
During that time, studies are enacted including drainage impact and traffic impact. Also, residents are given time to learn about the purposes of the building, and can come to both planning and zoning or the council to express concerns, Talbert said.
The mix up, according to the attorney who represented Mr. Cary Goss (owner of Premier Concrete), came in the initial intent for the building. According to Mr. Goss' attorney, Goss had asked the parish how his new building should be permitted, and they told him 'residential' after discovering it would be a 'dormitory' for his workers.
Talbert produced a signed affidavit, by Goss, which stated that the building would be used for residential purposes.
According to the attorney, the plant runs 24 hours a day and many times workers have to stay overnight or are from out of town.
However, after some concern was expressed by Stephen Muller - the concrete plant's neighbor - to Talbert, the pair visited the site after construction began. Part of the local concern arose after a suspect fled a routine traffic stop by Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies on March 7th, and the deputies lost the suspect near the plant.
It later turned out that suspect was an illegal immigrant, with a murder charge against him in his native country of Honduras. He is currently in the custody of the United States Border Patrol after being arrested in Springfield in May.
Combined with the new construction, that caused Muller to start asking questions.
Talbert's initial reaction was to deny the building existed, because he would have 'known about new commercial development in his district.' Talbert said he expressed surprise when he first laid eyes on the building in March, but informed Muller he would look into the situation.
"Mr. Talbert said he had found out something about it, but suggested that he kept 'running into walls' on the issue," Muller said.
Talbert had discovered that the building was to be residential in nature, but a building permit had not yet been issued. After Talbert's visit to the parish offices on March 11th, the parish president, permit officer, and state fire marshal visited the site on March 12th.
According to DeeDee Delatte, the Parish Permit Officer, it was determined that the property was indeed commercial and had deficiencies at that time. She said a list was issued to the owner and the changes had been made.
When asked when the 'all clear' was given to Premier Concrete to continue construction, Delatte said 'late June.'
"The administration has usurped the process," Talbert said in an interview after the meeting.
Talbert had made the first motion to send a resolution to Parish President Layton Ricks demanding that he send the entire process back to the beginning to go through the proper channels.
Keen seconded the motion, stating that it was an effort to protect his district should the same thing happen.
Premier Concrete's attorney said he was 'disappointed' with the idea of the resolution, stating his client had 'done everything asked of him' and would do what was necessary.
When asked by councilman Jeff Ard about a privacy fence, which is required for all new commercial construction in the parish, the attorney said he was not sure what fence Ard was referring to.
"If you had submitted an site plan to the parish, it would have been added if it wasn't there," Talbert said.
The dormitory, as it stands, is permitted to hold 46 people. Complaints were also raised about sewer issues, which were already apparent according to Muller, if 46 people were added to a line.
Premier Concrete's attorney accused Talbert's action against Premier Concrete as a political move, since Goss was supporting Talbert's opponent in the upcoming election for the council seat. He said that no contact had been made between Talbert and Goss.
"I spoke to him," Talbert said.
"You didn't send a letter," the attorney responded.
Talbert said he had begun the process in March, well before he had an opponent who announced in May, and had been assured by the administration that the situation would be handled.
The councilman brought the construction back up when no word had been given as to when the property would be sent through commercial channels.
The attorney then explained that Talbert had a commercial property which was a home he and his partners had remodeled after the flood as an office. Talbert said he had self reported the issue to the permit department, and was working with the parish to make the new location compliant.
"I didn't build a new building, I didn't pour new concrete," Talbert explained of his new building. "There were no studies necessary."
The parish council will continue discussion of the issue August 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the parish council chambers.
