A Denham Springs police officer has been recognized by local, state, and national officials for “going above and beyond the call of duty.”
Officer Reid Copeland, who joined the Denham Springs Police Department in 2019, has drawn praise from Denham Springs city officials, the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, and U.S. Sen. John Kennedy for performing multiple acts of community service.
In one instance, Copeland calmed down a conflict among a group of teens. In another, he saved, clothed, and fed a young child he found in a ditch.
“That’s the kind of young man you’re looking at,” Mayor Gerard Landry said.
The first incident that caught the attention of officials occurred in October, when Copeland responded to a confrontation involving a group of young boys. Though the situation never turned physical, some of the boys resorted to name-calling and taunting, which prompted one parent to call authorities.
When Copeland arrived, he chatted with the boys, gave them some advice, and learned that they were all athletes. He left and came back 30 minutes later with a brand-new basketball, an air pump, and a chain-linked net that he hung in the rain.
The father of one of the boys took to social media to spread the word about Copeland’s visit, saying he and the other parents “were surprised and grateful… by this man’s generous act.”
“Shoutout to you, Officer Copeland,” the father wrote. “Respect for going above and beyond to leave an impression on these young men. I can promise you they won’t forget it.”
The Denham Springs City Council recognized Copeland for the act of community service earlier this month, presenting him with a certificate of appreciation and detailing his interaction with the group of boys. Landry also recalled another story from about a year ago when Copeland, a veteran of the U.S. Marines Corps, installed a drop-off box at City Hall for citizens to properly dispose of American flags.
“You showed them what policing is all about,” Landry said. “And that’s what’s hard to find today.”
In the same meeting, Tommy Martinez, a representative from U.S. Sen. Kennedy’s office, presented Copeland with a certificate of appreciation and a personal letter from the senator thanking him for “exemplary police work and community leadership.”
“We need more officers to do what you do,” Martinez said.
This week, Attorney General Jeff Landry commended Copeland for a separate incident, in which the police officer found a 3-year-old child in a ditch “with no shirt, no shoes, wet pants, and a soiled diaper.”
In a statement via social media, Landry said Copeland then gave the child items from his own home: fresh clothes, clean diapers, a car seat, and snacks.
“He changed the child’s dirty diaper, clothed him, and made him comfortable without blinking an eye or being asked to do so,” Landry said.
“My office and I would like to recognize Officer Reid Copeland of the Denham Springs Police Department for going above and beyond the call of duty,” Landry said.
